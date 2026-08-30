Hudson worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday without striking out a batter to record his seventh save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Twins.

The southpaw has picked up the White Sox's last two saves, and his usage Saturday didn't seem matchup-based as all three Minnesota batters due up in the ninth hit from the right side. Grant Taylor did throw 27 pitches over 2.2 innings Friday to pick up the win and may have been unavailable, but Hudson secured the save in that contest and still got the call Saturday. The duo seem likely to split closing duties the rest of the way, and over 13 appearances in August, Hudson has delivered a 3.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB in 12 innings with one win, three holds and three saves in three chances.