Hudson struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

The White Sox took the lead in the top of the ninth inning, and Hudson made it stand with his clean frame. He's on a 10-inning scoreless streak, posting a 7:0 K:BB in that span while adding two holds and three saves. Hudson and Grant Taylor appear to be sharing the closing duties for the White Sox, though Taylor worked in the seventh and eighth innings of this game. Hudson has pitched to a 2.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB through 62.2 innings this year while adding eight saves, nine holds and three blown saves.