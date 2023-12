The Dodgers designated Hudson for assignment Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Timesreports.

Hudson made six big-league appearances last season and surrendered seven earned runs with a 7:4 K:BB across 8.2 innings. The left-hander pitched much better at Triple-A Oklahoma City with a 2.43 ERA in 46 outings, and he's likely to begin 2024 with the affiliate, assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed.