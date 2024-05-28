Hudson (3-0) picked up the win Monday against the Cubs. He pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, allowing one hit and no walks.

Hudson entered the seventh after Brewers starter Robert Gasser allowed consecutive singles to Seiya Suzuki and Cody Bellinger to begin the inning. The lefty reliever worked himself out of the jam, fanning two batters and inducing one popup. Hudson has been a stalwart in the Milwaukee bullpen, becoming manager Pat Murphy's most dependable southpaw, firing a 0.59 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB over 30.1 innings this season.