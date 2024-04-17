Wilson allowed two hits and a walk across 3.2 scoreless innings during Wednesday's 1-0 win against the Padres. He struck out two and didn't factor in the decision.

The right-hander opened Wednesday's game for Milwaukee, and he threw 41 of 57 pitches for strikes as five relievers combined to shut out San Diego. It was Wilson's first start since 2022 with the Pirates, and he's excelled as a reliever for the Brewers over the past two seasons with a 2.85 ERA in 58 appearances. He should return to the relief role but could be an option for more spot starts as the campaign rolls on.