Wilson (2-1) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Rays.

Wilson coughed up a run in the first inning but finished his night with five straight scoreless frames. It was the first time this season he finished at least five innings and he dropped his season ERA to 3.00 through 24 innings. Wilson forced 10 whiffs Monday after totaling just nine over his previous three appearances (9.1 innings). Wilson is currently slated to face the Cubs on the road this weekend.