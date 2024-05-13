Wilson allowed two runs on five hits and five walks over four-plus innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out one in the loss to St. Louis.

Wilson walked home a run in the second inning but managed to hold the Cardinals to one run through four frames. He was knocked out of the contest after coughing up a home run to Paul Goldschmidt and a double to Alex Burleson to begin the fifth inning. Wilson has produced a shaky 16:13 K:BB over his last four starts but owns a 2.21 ERA during that span. He's produced a 2.65 ERA through 34 innings this season. Wilson's currently projected to start in Houston next weekend.