Wilson allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Houston on Saturday.

Wilson was given a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but he was pulled after giving up a one-out solo homer to Jake Meyers and a two-out single to Jose Altuve. The hook eliminated the right-hander's chance to qualify for the win, and it marked the second straight outing in which he's failed to go five frames. Still, Wilson has given up a tolerable four runs across 8.2 innings during those two contests, and he's recorded a 2.79 ERA across 38.2 innings on the season.