Wilson allowed a hit and three walks over six shutout frames in a no-decision Monday. He struck out six while the Brewers lost to Kansas City.

Wilson was in line for a win before the Royals plated three runs in the seventh inning right after he left the contest. The lone hit he gave up was a single and Kansas City never posed much of a threat during his outing. He also generated a season-high 11 whiffs. Wilson dropped his ERA to 2.40 with a 27:10 K:BB through 30 innings. As things stand, he currently projects for a home matchup with St. Louis this weekend.