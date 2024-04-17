Wilson is slated to serve as Milwaukee's opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wilson has 43 career MLB starts to his name and covered three innings in his most recent relief appearance April 10 in Cincinnati, so he should be capable of giving the Brewers more length at the start of the game compared to the typical opening pitcher. However, the right-hander could still struggle to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win, so he doesn't profile as an especially appealing streaming or low-cost DFS option for Wednesday. The Brewers haven't outlined their plans for when Wilson exits the game, but Tobias Myers is expected to be called up from Triple-A Nashville prior to the contest and could be tasked with covering multiple innings behind Wilson.