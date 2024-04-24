Wilson is slated to serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Wilson will take the hill for his second start in his last three appearances, with his most recent outing coming in relief Saturday, when he tossed 1.1 innings against the Cardinals en route to scooping up a win. Since he'll be taking the hill Wednesday on three days' rest and hasn't recorded more than 11 outs in any of his seven appearances on the season, Wilson likely won't reach the five innings he'll need to hit to qualify for a win. The Brewers aren't expected to have a designated bulk reliever work behind Wilson, but unless the team calls up another pitcher from the minors prior to Wednesday's contest, Bryan Hudson -- who tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in his last appearance Sunday -- represents the most logical option to fill multiple innings once Wilson exits the game, if needed.