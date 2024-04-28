Wilson is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Rays in Milwaukee, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilson had already started in two of his previous three appearances, but he served as more of a piggyback pitcher/opener than a traditional starter in both outings. However, after building up to 75 pitches and 4.1 innings in his most recent outing last Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Wilson shouldn't face many restrictions with his workload moving forward if the Brewers opt to keep him around in the rotation on a more permanent basis. Wade Miley's season-ending elbow injury creates a long-term hole in the Milwaukee rotation, though Jakob Junis (shoulder) and DL Hall (knee) will eventually return and could push Wilson back to the bullpen over time.