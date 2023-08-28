Wilson (6-0) tossed four scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 10-6 victory over the Padres. He allowed two hits and posted a 4:1 K:BB in the outing.

Wilson was summoned after starter Adrian Houser (forearm) left the game after two frames, and he was exceptional, keeping the opponent off the scoreboard and allowing the Brewers to turn a three-run deficit into a comfortable lead. Wilson will not be a candidate to replace Houser, and that's mainly because he has been so good in his multi-inning relief role, posting a 2.95 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 64.0 innings out of the bullpen.