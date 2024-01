The Brewers and Wilson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1 million contract Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This was Wilson's first year of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander thrived in 2023 in his first year as a full-time reliever, posting a 2.58 ERA and 61:22 K:BB over 76.2 innings of work. He'll work in middle relief again in 2024.