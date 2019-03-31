Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains hot at dish
Yelich went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a double, three walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Yelich played the hero in Sunday's comeback victory, launching a solo shot over the fence in right field in his first at-bat and doubling home a pair in the bottom of the ninth for the win. The reigning National League MVP is seeing the ball extremely well to kick off the 2019 campaign and is now 6-for-12 with four homers and eight RBI through four contests. Milwaukee will travel to Cincinnati for their next series, which is slated to begin Monday.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes yard again•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Raking right out of gate•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes deep in opener•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sizzling this spring•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Appears ready for Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Clubs another home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...