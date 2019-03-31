Yelich went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a double, three walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Yelich played the hero in Sunday's comeback victory, launching a solo shot over the fence in right field in his first at-bat and doubling home a pair in the bottom of the ninth for the win. The reigning National League MVP is seeing the ball extremely well to kick off the 2019 campaign and is now 6-for-12 with four homers and eight RBI through four contests. Milwaukee will travel to Cincinnati for their next series, which is slated to begin Monday.