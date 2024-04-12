Yelich was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles early due to lower-back discomfort, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's not immediately apparent how serious Yelich's injury is, but the decision to remove him may be precautionary as he has dealt with back issues in the past. The veteran outfielder singled during his lone at-bat Friday during the top of first inning and was replaced on defense by Blake Perkins before the bottom half of the second.