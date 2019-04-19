Yelich went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Yelich accounted for the entire Milwaukee offense in Thursday's matchup, clubbing a solo blast off the scoreboard in center field to lead off the ninth inning, bringing the Brewers within two. The reigning NL MVP continues to roll at the dish and is currently tied for the National League lead in homers with Cody Bellinger, who also cranked his 10th homer of the season earlier in the ballgame.

