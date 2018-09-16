Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Pirates.

It took a while, but the power surge that was widely expected from Yelich when he made the move from Miami to Milwaukee has finally arrived. The 26-year-old now has a career-high 30 homers on the year, with 12 of them coming in his last 25 games, and his .315/.384/.560 slash line also has him on pace for personal bests in all three categories.

