The Brewers recalled Andrews from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Andrews had a largely successful season with Nashville, recording a 2.53 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 57 innings. He has not had the same success at the major league level, giving up eight earned runs over just 1.2 innings in three appearances. Nonetheless, Andrews will replace Ethan Small on the major-league roster and could see action during Milwaukee's series against Chicago if the Brewers opt to keep their primary bullpen pieces fresh for the playoffs.