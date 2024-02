Andrews was acquired by the Yankees from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Joshua Quezada.

Andrews was designated for assignment by the Brewers last week, and the Yankees elected to trade for him rather than risk another team claiming him through the waiver wire. The left-hander allowed 10 earned runs over 3.1 frames in his first taste of the majors last season but had a 2.53 ERA in 48 outings at Triple-A.