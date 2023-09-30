The Brewers optioned Andrews to the Arizona Complex League on Saturday

After giving up two runs over 1.2 frames Friday, Andrews will be sent to the Brewers' facility in Arizona and remain on stand-by should the team need him during its postseason run. The 26-year-old has been lit up over the course of his four MLB appearances, so it's unlikely he sees action in the playoffs barring an emergency situation. He will be joined in Arizona by Caleb Boushley, and Eric Lauer and Trevor Megill (paternity) will take their places on the active roster.