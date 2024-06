The Yankees optioned Andrews to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Tuesday's game versus the Orioles.

Andrews was brought up from the minors before Tuesday's game to help make up for the loss of Cody Poteet (triceps) and Ian Hamilton (lat), but he will now return to Triple-A without appearing in a game. The 27-year-old southpaw owns an unremarkable 5.84 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 24.2 innings in the minor leagues and has allowed 11 earned runs in just 3.2 frames throughout his MLB career.