Andrews elected free agency Wednesday in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.

Last week, the Yankees moved Andrews off their 40-man roster for the second time this season. Andrews accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre upon clearing waivers back in April, but he won't do the same this time around and will instead look to join an organization that can present him with a clearer path to the big leagues. The lefty reliever made 20 appearances this season at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 5.84 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 28:22 K:BB in 24.2 innings.