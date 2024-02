The Brewers designated Andrews for assignment Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The signing of Jakob Junis became official Wednesday, causing Andrews to lose his roster spot in order to make room. Andrews struggled during his brief time in the majors, allowing 10 earned runs in just 3.1 innings across four appearances. He put together a 2.53 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in Triple-A, however, making it possible another team gives him a chance off the waiver wire.