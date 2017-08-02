Brewers' Corey Knebel: Picks up 19th save Tuesday

Knebel allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to notch his 19th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

The 24-year-old has found a modicum of control since the All-Star break, posting an 11:3 K:BB in seven innings over seven appearances with a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. Knebel's been impressive since taking over as the Brewers' closer, but if he can continue to shave down his 5.3 BB/9 on the year, he has the dominant raw stuff to join the ranks of the league's elite ninth-inning men.