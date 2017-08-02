Brewers' Corey Knebel: Picks up 19th save Tuesday
Knebel allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to notch his 19th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Cardinals.
The 24-year-old has found a modicum of control since the All-Star break, posting an 11:3 K:BB in seven innings over seven appearances with a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. Knebel's been impressive since taking over as the Brewers' closer, but if he can continue to shave down his 5.3 BB/9 on the year, he has the dominant raw stuff to join the ranks of the league's elite ninth-inning men.
More News
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...