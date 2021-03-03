Williams is scheduled to throw his fourth bullpen session of the spring Thursday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Williams dealt with right shoulder soreness late in the 2020 campaign but received full medical clearance in October. However, the Brewers continue to bring him along slowly during spring training to protect his health for the regular season. Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Williams won't pitch in a Cactus League game until after March 17, but the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year remains on track to be ready for Opening Day.