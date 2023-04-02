Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters Sunday that Williams is sore after being hit in the biceps during Saturday's game against the Cubs and will need to throw before Sunday's game to determine his availability, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams was able to pick up a save Saturday against Chicago, but is understandably sore after a single deflected off of his biceps in that contest. The Brewers certainly won't take any risks with the right-hander, so it won't be a surprise if he doesn't get his name called if a save opportunity arises.