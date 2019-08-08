Brewers' Devin Williams: Makes big-league debut
Williams threw 1.2 innings in his big-league debut Wednesday and allowed two runs -- neither earned -- on three hits while posting a 3:1 K:BB.
Williams had some trouble keeping runners off the bases, which resulted in a couple runs crossing the plate for the Pirates. However, due to an error, neither was charged to his stat line. Williams showed some good stuff in his first appearance at the top level, averaging 96 MPH with his fastball and mixing in a couple quality offspeed pitches. He will get more opportunities with the big club, but with the Brewers acquiring several pitchers at the trade deadline, he is the most likely player to be sent down if a roster spot is needed for another pitcher.
More News
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Earns big-league promotion•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Moves up to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Returns to action•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Will report to High-A in near future•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Eying second half return•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Throws off flat mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal