Williams threw 1.2 innings in his big-league debut Wednesday and allowed two runs -- neither earned -- on three hits while posting a 3:1 K:BB.

Williams had some trouble keeping runners off the bases, which resulted in a couple runs crossing the plate for the Pirates. However, due to an error, neither was charged to his stat line. Williams showed some good stuff in his first appearance at the top level, averaging 96 MPH with his fastball and mixing in a couple quality offspeed pitches. He will get more opportunities with the big club, but with the Brewers acquiring several pitchers at the trade deadline, he is the most likely player to be sent down if a roster spot is needed for another pitcher.