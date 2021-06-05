Williams (2-0) walked one and struck out two in one inning to earn the win Saturday versus Arizona.
Williams kept the game tied at 5-5 in the top of the eighth inning. Milwaukee took the lead on back-to-back home runs by Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez in the bottom of the eighth. Williams has been a little shaky lately, allowing three runs across his last four outings. He has a 4.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB across 21.1 innings this year. He's racked up eight holds and three blown saves.
