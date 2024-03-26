Haase went 15-for-38 (.395) with five home runs, three doubles, 14 RBI, 11 runs and a 5:6 BB:K over 18 games this spring.

Haase joined the Brewers over the offseason after splitting the 2023 campaign with the Tigers and Guardians, and he made just about as good of an impression as he could during the exhibition season. Fellow backstops William Contreras and Gary Sanchez are locked in, the Brewers would need to open the season with three catchers to get Haase onto the 26-man roster. However, given the way he hit this spring, they may opt to do just that.