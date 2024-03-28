The Brewers designated Haase for assignment Thursday.

Haase turned a lot of heads during camp this spring, slashing .395/.465/.868 with five homers and 14 RBI across 43 plate appearances. However, the Brewers didn't want to carry a third catcher behind William Contreras and Gary Sanchez, so the team will instead attempt to pass Haase through waivers. The 31-year-old backstop only managed a .201 average and .528 OPS with the Tigers and Guardians last season, but other organizations may be willing to take a chance on him after his monster spring.