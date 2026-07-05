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Giants' Eric Haase: Stuck in No. 2 role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Haase is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

After Daniel Susac (back) landed on the 10-day injured list June 26, Haase looked to be next in line to serve as Giants' primary catcher. Instead, Drew Cavanaugh has ascended to the top of the depth chart since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento following Susac's move to the IL, while Haase has been stuck in the No. 2 role. Haase will be stuck on the bench for the fourth time in five games while Cavanaugh picks up another start behind the dish.

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