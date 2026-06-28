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Giants' Eric Haase: Could see more time sans Susac

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Haase will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Triple-A Sacramento call-up Drew Cavanaugh received the first two starts at catcher following Daniel Susac's (back) placement on the injured list Friday, but Haase could end up being the main beneficiary from a playing-time standpoint while Susac is shelved. Since being promoted from Triple-A on April 21, Haase is batting just .200 but has made his 12 hits count, slugging four home runs and three doubles over 66 plate appearances.

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