Brewers manager Pat Murphy said in an interview Wednesday that the team is leaning toward carrying two catchers, which would leave Haase without a roster spot, Hunter Baumgardt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Haase has had a terrific spring, but he's a difficult fit on Milwaukee's roster with William Contreras and Gary Sanchez around. There might be trade interest in Haase, but otherwise the Brewers could try to pass him through waivers and stash him at Triple-A Nashville.