Lauer was placed on the inactive list for Triple-A Nashville as he works through an undisclosed health issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He pitched for Nashville on June 6 and June 11 and has not pitched since due to the undisclosed issue. Granted, in those two appearances, Lauer gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and four walks over 4.2 innings, so he may have been dealing with something at the time. He should be considered out indefinitely.