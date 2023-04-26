Lauer tore the nail on his left middle finger in a loss to the Pirates on Tuesday, but he doesn't expect to miss a start,Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Lauer struggled over three innings by allowing four runs on eight hits, and he was visited by a team trainer during the long second inning. The southpaw didn't blame the tear for his command issues, but it clearly didn't help. For now, it seems very likely that Lauer will make his next scheduled start, but if there are any side effects it's possible he'll be pushed back a day or two.