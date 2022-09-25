Peralta (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list prior to his start Sunday against the Reds.
Given that Peralta last threw two innings Sept. 8 and has not gone on a rehab assignment, he may not be able to go deep enough to qualify for the win Sunday. If he stays on turn, Peralta should make one more start this season next weekend at home against the Marlins.
