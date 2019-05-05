Gonzalez allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings Saturday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Gonzalez suppressed the Mets' offense, allowing only one extra-base hit on the night, an RBI triple by Amed Rosario in the second inning. Though his seven strikeouts were supported by only nine called strikes and 12 swinging strikes, Gonzalez has walked just one batter across his 10.1 innings as a member of the Brewers. Given the current state of the Milwaukee pitching staff, it's almost certain Gonzalez will get another turn in the rotation, with his next start likely to come Friday at Wrigley Field.