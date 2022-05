Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Braves on Saturday.

Renfroe brought the Brewers to within a run with a seventh-inning 425-foot solo shot to center field, but Milwaukee's comeback attempt ultimately fell short. The long ball was Renfroe's sixth of the campaign and first in May. He's added a jolt of power into Milwaukee's lineup after slugging 31 homers for Boston last season.