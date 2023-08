Misiorowski was placed on the seven-day injured list Saturday with arm fatigue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Per the report, "Initial tests did not prompt significant concern about structural damage, but out of caution, the Brewers have shut Misiorowski down for the time being." It does not appear Misiorowski is facing an extended absence, and according to GM Matt Arnold, there's still a chance he could find himself in the big-league bullpen before the campaign comes to a close.