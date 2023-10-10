Misiorowski (arm) has resumed a throwing program, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Misiorowski didn't make an appearance after Aug. 15 due to right arm fatigue, but it would appear he's moved past that. The 21-year-old was one of the biggest pitching prospect breakouts in all of the minors in 2023, collecting a 3.41 ERA and 110:42 K:BB over 71.1 innings between Low-A Carolina, High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi. It's possible he could push to debut at some point in 2024 if he stays healthy and continues to progress.