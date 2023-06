Misiorowski was promoted Tuesday from Low-A Carolina to High-A Wisconsin, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Misiorowski earned the promotion after delivering a 3.04 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 46 strikeouts through 26.2 innings (nine starts) this season in the Carolina League. Selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, the fast-rising 21-year-old is the highest-rated pitching prospect in the Brewers' system.