Misiorowski (16-5) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Misiorowski threw 68 pitches (44 strikes) in this outing, getting a standing ovation after striking out Jordan Walker in the sixth inning. Misiorowski had 10 scoreless outings this season and 18 starts of no more than one run allowed. He led all qualified starters with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts while maintaining a 0.80 WHIP over 174.2 innings across 30 starts. The superstar right-hander will next take the mound during the NLDS.