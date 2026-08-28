Misiorowski (14-5) notched the win against the Mets on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Misiorowski battled a slick mound at times at wet Citi Field on Thursday, but the rainy conditions didn't stop him from firing six strong innings. The All-Star right-hander extended his streak of quality starts to five, and he's now fanned at least six in all but one of his 25 outings on the year. He's set to take an outstanding 1.73 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 222:35 K:BB over 151 innings into a tough road assignment against the division-rival Cubs.