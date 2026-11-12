Misiorowski was named the winner of the 2026 National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday.

Misiorowski received all 30 first-place votes after being virtually unhittable all year, finishing the regular season with a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and a 252:44 K:BB across 174.2 innings. His dominance continued into the postseason, where he gave up just four runs in 19 frames while helping the Brewers capture their first World Series title in franchise history. The 24-year-old's incredible strikeout stuff and improved command will undoubtedly make him one of the most sought-after fantasy pitchers in 2027.