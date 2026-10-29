Misiorowski was removed from Game 5 of the World Series against the Rays on Wednesday due to cramping in his right calf, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Misiorowski made it through 5.2 shutout innings on 86 pitches before his calf suddenly cramped up on him, and he was removed from the game after feeling discomfort while throwing warm-up pitches. The 24-year-old flamethrower isn't lined up to make another start in the World Series for Milwaukee, and if his start Wednesday proves to be his final outing, he will finish the postseason with a 1.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP alongside a 16:6 K:BB over 19 innings.