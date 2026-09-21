Misiorowski allowed a hit and struck out four without walking a batter over three shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Sunday. Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, this was an intentionally planned short outing for Misiorowski to keep his innings in check ahead of the postseason.

McCalvy adds that Misiorowski is expected to see more regular usage in his last projected start of the regular season at home versus the Cardinals, which will line him up to take the mound during the ALDS. Since the All-Star break, Misiorowski has allowed just 16 runs (15 earned) over 58.1 innings, adding an 80:15 K:BB in that span. For the year, he's at a 1.86 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 247:42 K:BB through 169.1 innings over 29 starts. The good news for fantasy managers is that Misiorowski is expected to have one more start even if the Brewers clinch everything they can before it's his turn to pitch again.