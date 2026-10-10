Misiorowski will start Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Misiorowski took the mound to begin the opening contest of the NLDS against San Diego, and the Brewers will turn to their ace again to begin their best-of-seven series against Los Angeles. The 24-year-old is a strong contender to take home the NL Cy Young Award after posting a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across 174.2 innings in the regular season, but he wasn't quite as dominant during his first postseason outing, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while fanning six batters in four innings.