Misiorowski (15-5) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing five hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in a 5-1 victory over the Pirates. He struck out seven.

With the win, the Brewers clinched their fourth straight NL Central title. Misiorowski hasn't lost a game in over a month, going 4-0 over his last seven starts with a 2.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB in 39.1 innings as the 24-year-old right-hander makes a final push to claim the NL Cy Young Award. He seems set to get two more chances to make his case before the regular season ends, with Misiorowski's next outing coming on the road this weekend in Baltimore.