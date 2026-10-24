Misiorowski earned the win in Game 1 of the World Series against the Rays on Friday, giving up one run on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk over five innings.

The flamethrowing righty continues to labor in the playoffs, as he generated just seven whiffs Friday while setting a season low in strikeouts. Still, Misiorowski scattered three singles, a double and a walk to hold the Rays to a single run while delivering his longest start of the postseason. The 24-year-old hasn't provided much length in October with 13.1 innings through three playoff starts, but he's been effective enough with a 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB. He next lines up to start a potential Game 5 in Tampa Bay for the Brewers.